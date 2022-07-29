Police: Transgender woman was shot to death by man who left in car

article

A man shot and killed a transgender woman in a northeast Houston neighborhood early Friday morning, police say.

The deadly shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 11600 block of Wood Shadows.

According to police, a four-door sedan drove down the residential street and came to stop.

Police say the man and the victim got out of the car, the man shot the victim, and then the man got back into the car and left the scene.

Authorities say there may have been another person in the vehicle.

"She was just laying on the ground. It was pretty horrible," says one resident.

Neighbors in the East Houston community say it’s normally quiet here, and they were stunned to learn someone was shot and killed overnight on Centerwood at Wood Shadows Drive.

"The last thing I would have expected. I was very surprised. I was just telling my daughter she could jog in the neighborhood but not now," adds another resident.

HPD detectives are searching for clues to lead them to the gunman. They have been able to secure home surveillance footage of the fatal shooting.

"For me as a transsexual woman that lives in this community, it’s pretty disturbing. It could have been me. Could have been one of my friends," one resident says.

Investigators say it appears at least one other person was in the vehicle with the gunman. If you know who they are you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.