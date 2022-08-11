Altercation during gathering in SE Houston parking lot ends in deadly shooting, police say

article

One man is dead and another was found wounded miles away after a shooting in southeast Houston, police say.

The deadly shooting was reported around 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 8500 block of Broadway Street.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Police believe there was a gathering in the parking lot of an apartment complex when an altercation broke out and someone fired four or five shots.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man in the parking lot who had been shot in the rib area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 1:50 a.m., police responded to another call in the 8100 block of MLK Blvd., about four miles away. HFD was treating a man who had been shot in the abdomen.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

The man told police he had been shot in the 8500 block of Broadway. Police say he drove himself to a gas station and asked an employee to call an ambulance. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There is no description of a suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.