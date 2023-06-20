A man died after he was struck by multiple vehicles in a Houston roadway, but only one driver stayed at the scene to call for help, police say.

The deadly crash was reported around 10:43 p.m. Monday on South Post Oak at the South Loop.

Police arrived and found a man in the southbound lanes. According to police, the man had been struck by at least two vehicles.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly crash.

The last driver to hit him realized that he had struck a person and pulled over to call police, authorities say. The fire department responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

At this time, there is no description of the first vehicle or vehicles that struck the man, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division at (713)247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.