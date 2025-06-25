Houston DEA operation seizes $1.2M in cocaine, Mexican national sentenced

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Source: Drug Enforcement Administration - Houston)

The Brief A 40-year-old Mexican national, Miguel Angel Reyes-Sanchez, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for intending to distribute narcotics. Reyes-Sanchez pleaded guilty to his involvement in a drug trafficking organization that led to the discovery of more than 50 kilograms of cocaine. He will likely face deportation proceedings after completing his prison sentence.



A 40-year-old Mexican national illegally in the United States has been sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for possessing narcotics with the intent to distribute, announced Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Special Agent in Charge William Kimbell of the Houston Division and U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei.

Miguel Angel Reyes-Sanchez pleaded guilty on Aug. 2, 2024. As he is not a U.S. citizen, Reyes-Sanchez is expected to face removal proceedings after his imprisonment.

Details of the Investigation

During the hearing, evidence was presented detailing Reyes-Sanchez's role in a drug trafficking organization and his involvement in multiple transactions.

The backstory:

The investigation began on April 2, 2024, when authorities observed Reyes-Sanchez placing a white cardboard box into a silver Buick driven by 24-year-old Cesar Gonzales of McAllen. A subsequent traffic stop led to the discovery of 3.5 kilograms of cocaine inside the vehicle. Gonzales attempted to run but was arrested by law enforcement.

A month later, law enforcement saw Reyes-Sanchez in another drug transaction, which resulted in the discovery of an additional 49.2 kilograms of cocaine. Reyes-Sanchez admitted to knowingly transporting the drugs and providing cocaine to Gonzales.

The estimated street value of the drugs from both incidents is $1.2 million.

What's next:

Reyes-Sanchez will remain in custody until his transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

Gonzales previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison.