Houston crowd demands release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian prison

article

A rally was held Monday evening outside the Toyota Center in downtown Houston in support of WNBA star Brittney Griner.

On February 17, Griner was arrested after arriving at an airport in Moscow. According to Russian police, they found cannabis oil inside vape cartridges within her luggage. The WNBA star and olympiac medalist, has been charged with drug smuggling, punishable up to 10 years in Russian prison.

"Every voice in America needs to be called on, to lift every voice and say, bring Brittney home," said Bishop James Dixon from the Houston NAACP.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and Commissioner Rodney Ellis hosted Monday’s support rally in downtown Houston.

"Justice is only rendered when the truth comes out," said Jackson Lee. "We know she’s a hostage that needs to be released right now."

On April 29, the U.S. State Department officially classified Griner’s arrest as "wrongful detention". As a result, the U.S. government will seek to negotiate with Russia for the WNBA star’s release.

"Definitely a situation I don’t think she deserved to be in," said Kendra Venzant, who played basketball with Griner in high school. "It’s unfortunate, definitely shocking. I know the person she is, coming back and giving to the community. I hope we get her home soon."

Support for Griner has intensified recently across the NBA. Before the NBA finals, players were seen warming up with shirts that say "We are BG". In addition, Lebron James recently tweeted "We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can, to bring BG home quickly and safely."

So far Griner has been detained more than 100 days in a Russian prison. THIS petition was created to urge President Joe Biden to negotiate with Russia for Griner’s safe release.

"To the leaders of the country holding her, let her go," said Mayor Turner.

So far, more than 250,000 people have signed a petition asking to bring Brittney home.