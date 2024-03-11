Several people have posted on Facebook and Reddit warning others to be aware of two women who know how to tug at hearts to get other people's money.

"Who would lie about being a domestic violence victim and bring their kids and dog into it," said a woman who asked not to be identified.

We'll call her Amy. She recently met the scammer in a parking lot on West Gray at Dunlavy.

"I'm fleeing from my husband, I don't know where I'm going. Can you just help find the Women's Center? I told her where it was. She says, they're full, and they don't take dogs," Amy said.

Then the con artist asks Amy to call a number for a supposed agency that helps domestic violence victims.

Why did she want Amy to call the number?

"She said I don't have my phone with me. I don't want my husband to track me. I'm scared," said Amy.

The scammer on the phone was just as convincing Amy says.

"For two weeks, we can find mom a safe place to go. Safe Harbor Hotel, it's going to be $163 plus tax," Amy heard the scammer on the phone say.

She lost a total of $250.

"What if that was a big scam, and I even felt bad for thinking it," Amy said.

After a Google search, Amy realized it was indeed a big scam.

"Beware, they are preying on kind compassionate hearts," said trauma therapist Chau Nguyen, who spent years working for a domestic violence organization. "It's easy to fall for it when you meet a woman who says I'm desperate, I'm a domestic violence survivor, I don't have a place to stay. Can you please help?"

A woman posted on Facebook she fell victim to the same scam last month after being approached in the parking lot of a Kroger on West Gray at Woodhead.

She wrote, "The two women put on a really good show."

Late last year, another woman fell for it in the Kroger parking lot on West 20th.

A year ago someone posted on Reddit, "If a woman with kids asks you to help her get into Safe Harbor Hotel to flee an abusive husband, don't give her $163."