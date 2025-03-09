Houston robbery suspects at center of DPS shooting identified

The Brief Isiah Hawkins and William Javier are accused of aggravated robberies in Houston. Law enforcement served the 19-year-olds with warrants on Friday. Hawkins was shot by a Texas DPS trooper.



Two men suspected of multiple aggravated robberies in Houston and Harris County were arrested on Friday.

19-year-olds Isiah Hawkins and William Javier are currently in the Harris County Jail.

Hawkins was shot by law enforcement officials while they served a warrant for the two men.

Willow Green Apartment shooting

What we know:

Detectives located the suspects at the Willow Green Apartments on N. Willow Place Drive on Friday.

Officials from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Unit, the Houston Police Department North Belt Crime Suppression Team and the Texas Department of Public Safety were involved in serving warrants to the men.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Javier was taken into custody without incident.

Texas DPS says a trooper at the scene allegedly saw Hawkins escape from a window.

The suspect then allegedly showed a gun and the trooper shot the suspect.

Authorities performed life-saving measures on the 19-year-old until he was sent to a hospital, where he is expected to recover.

No officials were injured.

A witness who wishes to remain anonymous shared video of the scene with FOX 26's Jonathan Mejia.

Both Hawkins and Javier have been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

Documents show they were wanted in connection to a robbery on Feb. 28.

Javier also had an active felony warrant for robbery involving bodily injury out of Harris County.

What we don't know:

Details of the circumstances surrounding the robberies have not been released.

What's next:

Both men are expected to appear in court for a bail review on Monday.