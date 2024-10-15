Houston crime: Westbury H.S. Assistant Principal accused of sexual assault of 20-year-old former student

A Westbury High School Assistant Principal is being accused of sexual assault, according to court documents.

The court documents state Bryan Tigner, 36, was involved in an incident on or about September 27.

Bryan Tiger

Documents stated Houston police spoke with the victim, a 20-year-old male, who is a former student, following the incident on City Park Central Lane.

According to the report, the victim told police that he went to Tigner's apartment to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana.

Officials said that throughout the night, Tigner and the victim drank shots of Tequila and smoked marijuana.

Court documents stated the victim told police that he fell asleep on the couch. The victim stated he was awoken around 4 a.m. to the feeling of someone performing a sexual act on him.

The victim stated he was startled by what happened and struck Tigner in the face in self-defense. The victim added that he did not give consent to any sexual acts from Tigner.

Documents said the victim then ordered Tigner to call him an Uber to take him home, where he then called 911.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

An exam was completed on the victim and it was determined the injuries were consistent with the statements given by the victim, court documents stated.

Police later spoke with Tigner who gave a voluntary statement about the incident. Tigner stated he began "hanging out" with the victim around six months prior.

Tigner told authorities that he ordered the victim an Uber to come over to his apartment where they were drinking Tequila an smoking marijuana, court documents revealed.

Tigner stated that the victim scooted closer to him on the couch, which made him believe the victim wanted intimacy.

Following the alleged incident, Tigner told authorities that the victim asked Tigner for $150, which he said he wouldn't pay.

Officials stated that during their discussion with Tigner they saw a red/purple bruise and had swelling under his left eye.

When authorities asked how he got the bruising, Tigner stated he was injured during a school fight that occurred the day before in a video that was provided to authorities.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Authorities noted in the report that Tigner was not struck in the video that was provided.

Officials also asked Tigner if there was any kind of physical fight with the victim to which Tigner initially said no. However, Tiger later told authorities that the victim did slap him before leaving his apartment.

Court documents added, following a search and seize of Tigner's cell phone, that was consented by Tigner, they found a photograph with a located listed as Westbury High School and was timestamped, September 26, at 6:11 p.m. In the photo, authorities said they did not see any injuries to his face or left eye.

Bond for Tigner was set at $75,000. His next court date is scheduled for January 8.

FOX 26 has reached out to Houston ISD for a statement regarding Tigner. They said, "HISD cannot comment on the status of any specific personnel issue or investigation. However, the District is aware of the incident and is cooperating with law enforcement. It is standard practice for any employee accused of a criminal offense to be removed from campus pending the outcome of the investigation."