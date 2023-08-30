Anthony Campos Galvan Jr., 29, has now been charged with murder after his involvement in a fatal shooting at Magnolia Park Apartments at the 7200 block of Avenue C.

Courtesy of Brownsville Police Department: Anthony Campos Galvan Jr.

On June 18, around 9 p.m. HPD officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Magnolia Park and found Nestor Saldana, 30, with a gunshot wound.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced Saldana dead on the scene.

Shooting scene of 7200 block of Avenue C

A preliminary investigation indicated an argument in the pool area of the complex led to the shooting.

Further investigation identified Galvan as the suspect in the case, and he was charged on July 12.

Detectives learned that Galvan was arrested on August 27, in Brownsville, Texas at the B&M Bridge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents discovered Galvan had an active warrant out of Harris County. Galvan was arrested and taken to Brownsville City Jail.

On August 28, Galvan was transported to Cameron County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Harris County.