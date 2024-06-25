Two separate standoffs involving SWAT teams occurred just miles apart in southeast Houston early Tuesday morning.

DIXIE Standoff

HPD responded to a situation at 7522 Dixie where a man, reported to be an amputee, barricaded himself inside his home following a disturbance, possibly involving the fire department. SWAT teams were on the scene at 4:30 a.m., and family members or roommates were waiting across the street for updates.

LONDON Standoff

Another incident occurred at London and Yellowstone, where a woman fired a handgun into the air in front of officers and then retreated into her apartment with a child. Authorities indicated that the incident stemmed from an altercation over a firearm, with the woman accusing someone in her apartment complex of stealing her firearm.

Authorities say a verbal altercation between the two escalated into a physical fight, during which the woman allegedly struck the accused person with a bottle. Police were called to the scene during this altercation. As officers were responding, the woman exited her apartment and fired a shot into the air, seemingly unaware of the police presence. After firing the gun, she retreated to her apartment and refused to come out for several hours.

Law enforcement responded by deploying a robotic dog to assist in managing the situation. Shortly after this deployment, the woman emerged from the apartment with the child, just before 7:00 a.m.

Closeness of Incidents

Both incidents occurred within a small area of southeast Houston, highlighting the active police presence in the neighborhood during the early morning hours. SWAT teams are currently working to peacefully resolve both situations.

This story is developing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.