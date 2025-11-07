Houston crime: Theft suspects flee police, leave baby behind in vehicle

The Brief Four people are in custody after theft suspects fled police on Friday night. Officials said six suspects fled on foot and left an infant child in the vehicle. Officials stated four suspects are in custody. Two others are still being sought.



Four people are in custody and two others are being sought after theft suspects fled police on Friday night.

Theft suspects flee Houston police, leave baby behind in vehicle

Houston police said the South Central Crime Suppression Team had been working on a retail theft investigation.

Officials said they stopped a vehicle at Fourth and Heights.

When they stopped the vehicle, six people jumped out and ran on foot.

Four suspects were in custody, two remain at large.

Police said when they went to check the vehicle, they found a small infant in a child seat.

The child is safe and well, according to police.

Officials said they are working with CPS to reunite the child with an adult.

What we don't know:

Authorities haven't provided any information on the suspects they're looking for.