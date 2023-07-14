Houston crime: Tables of marijuana, mushrooms found in building hosting boxing match

Houston police are investigating after large amounts of narcotics were found in a building.

According to Lieutenant Crowson with HPD, police were called to 7100 Clarewood about a man acting suspiciously with a gun. When officers arrived, they saw about 500 people inside the building for what appeared to be a boxing match.

When officers entered, they say everyone ran out of the back door.

There were several tables set up with marijuana, mushrooms, and other narcotics, according to officials, and it appeared they were being sold. The street value is unknown at this time.

The scene is still under investigation.