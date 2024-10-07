The Brief A man was arrested early Sunday in North Shore, Houston, after threatening his wife with a firearm and holding their three children inside the home. The SWAT team used flashbangs to distract him and safely rescued the children. The family has been reunited, and authorities are providing support as the investigation continues.



A man was taken into custody early Sunday morning after a domestic incident in North Shore that led to a dramatic SWAT intervention to rescue three children.

Around 11:00 PM on October 6, 2024, police received reports of a domestic disturbance in the 13300 block of Joliet. The man allegedly threatened his wife with a firearm, prompting her to flee the home. However, the suspect remained inside with their three children, making threats against their safety if police were called.

As the situation escalated, the SWAT team arrived at approximately 1:00 AM to formulate a rescue plan. After several hours, they deployed flashbangs around 3:30 AM to distract the suspect, allowing them to safely subdue him.

The children were unharmed and secured, and the family has since been reunited. Authorities are providing support to the family during this challenging time. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.