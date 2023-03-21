The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is offering up to a $5,000 reward as part of an investigation into an aggravated robbery and is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

HOUSTON JUGGING: 2 teens charged in Houston jugging robbery that left 44-year-old paralyzed, local restaurant helping family

On Monday, February 13, around 1:20 pm, a man that just parked his vehicle in a business parking lot at the 6400 block of Windswept Lane, in Houston. The man stated that while he was still in his vehicle, a man he didn't know opened his rear passenger door, reached into his center console, and removed an envelope containing cash.

The suspect then got into the backseat of a light-colored Toyota Corolla with dark window tint as the robbery victim followed.

The victim opened the driver’s side door and began fighting with the driver of the vehicle. As they were fighting, the suspect attempted to drive off, crashing into a pressure washer and then into a parked vehicle.

Video shows woman being body slammed during jugging robbery

The suspect in the backseat of the Toyota Corolla exited the vehicle and fled on foot as the suspect fighting with the victim pulled out a handgun, pointed it at him, and told him to back away. The second suspect then drove away from the location.

The victim stated that prior to the incident, he withdrew a large sum of money from the Capital One bank, located at 1260 Blalock Road, and then drove to the 6400 block of Windswept. He stated that he was likely followed by the suspects from the bank.

The initial suspect is described as a black male, medium build, wearing a black hoodie and dark-colored pants.

The second suspect/driver of the vehicle is described as a black male, wearing a black shirt, black pants, wearing plastic-rimmed glasses.

Houston police ask those with information on this robbery to please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.