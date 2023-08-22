Jose Antonio Vazquez-Gonzalez turned himself in on Tuesday morning to authorities after being charged with failure to stop and render aid-death.

On Saturday, around 11:50 p.m. Vazquez-Gonzalez was traveling northbound on Airline Drive through the Aldine Mail Route Road intersection.

RELATED: Houston crash: One man dead, infant in critical condition in fatal hit-and-run accident

Juan Loredo was traveling westbound on Aldine Mail Route Road turning northbound onto Airline Drive at a red light. Four other passengers were in the car with Loredo, ages 28, 10, 7, and a 2-month-old.

Courtesy of Harris County Sheriff's Office : Jose Antonio Vazquez-Gonzalez

According to authorities, witnesses and crash damage evidence support that Vazquez-Gonzalez was driving a Chevrolet Silverado over the speed limit and hit the left side of Loredo.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Loredo was ejected from the Ram 1500 during the crash. He was transported to a local hospital but didn't survive his injuries.

The other four passengers were also taken to local hospitals as well.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Officials say the 2-month-old infant sustained life-threatening injuries and died on August 20.

Vazquez-Gonzalez left the scene immediately after the crash and failed to stop.

After his surrender, he was charged with Fail to Stop and Render Aid – Death and Fail to Stop and Render Aid – Serious Bodily Injury and is being processed into the Harris County Joint Processing Center.