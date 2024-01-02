Houston crime: Suspect ambushes man inside vehicle at ATM

Houston police need your help locating a suspect who ambushed a man inside a vehicle at an ATM.

Authorities said the incident occurred in the 9700 block of Fondren last October.

According to police, a victim reported that an unknown male, last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and gray cap, suddenly appeared while pointing a gun at him and demanded his money.

Officials said the victim complied and gave the suspect the money, who fled the location in an unknown direction.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.