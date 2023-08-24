The Houston Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a man for questioning regarding a fatal hit-and-run in south Houston.

Donte Smart's belongings were found in the inoperable white Chevrolet Impala left behind after the incident. Authorities believe Smart might have information regarding the crash that happened on Sunday around 8 p.m.

According to officers, Patrick Taylor,55, was either on the sidewalk or close to it at 9400 Martin Luther King Boulevard when the Impala hit him. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced Tayor dead at the scene.

After getting the temporary license plate off the Impala, the driver left in another vehicle.

Authorities say they don't have details about the make or model of the second vehicle.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Donte Smart or details about this case, please contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS to provide information anonymously.

