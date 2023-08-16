A man is wanted by Houston police for murder and four counts of aggravated assault after a fatal shooting at O Bar. O Bar is located in the 9200 block of Gulf Freeway.

Related: Houston shooting: Five people shot inside of Houston club early Sunday morning

On July 23, around 4:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting call at an after-hours bar and found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported three victims to a local hospital and the fourth victim was transported by private vehicle.

One of the three victims, Israel Gonzalez, 22, later died from his injuries sustained in the shooting.

The fifth victim had a gunshot wound to the foot and refused medical attention.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

After investigating on Monday, August 14, officers identified Roger Valdes, 21, as the suspect in this case.

Courtesy of Houston Police Department: Roger Valdes

Anyone with information on Roger Valdes's whereabouts or any additional details on this case is urged to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE