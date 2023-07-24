Houston crime: Police searching for meat thief

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a suspect who attempted to steal some meat from a grocery store.

According to authorities, a man walked into a store on the 1300 block of West 43rd on July 4, removed several steaks and other items from the meat section.

SUGGESTED: Woman fights Houston for 10 months after off-duty HPD officer in city vehicle causes damages her vehicle

That's when, officials said, the man walked out of the store without attempting to pay for it.

In the video, you can see an employee attempted to take the unpaid items from the suspect as he was leaving.

Officials said the suspect then pushed the employee as he was trying to leave, but a security guard was able to help and take some of the stolen items from the suspect.

If you know who the man is, contact the Houston Police Department or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.