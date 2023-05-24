article

Charges have been filed against two parents arrested in the death of their 2-year-old son in Houston, police said.

According to a release, 26-year-old Fredrick Brown and 26-year-old Christin Patrick are charged with injury to a child-serious bodily injury.

The pair is accused in the death of their son, 2-year-old Saint Brown.

The incident occurred on September 25, 2022, in the 5900 block of Flintlock Road around 12:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, Brown and Patrick, who are the parents of Saint, said he fell down the stairs.

An autopsy conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined Saint suffered blunt force trauma and the manner and cause of death was ruled as a homicide.

Brown and Patrick were arrested by police on Wednesday and charged for their roles in their son's death, officials stated.