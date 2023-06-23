Houston police say a man was shot in the chest during a robbery, and they are searching for a suspect.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Jensen Drive.

According to police, the man was at a convenience store when he was approached by the suspect who robbed him and was going to take his money.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Jensen Drive.

Police say the suspect had the man up against the wall, and they struggled over the gun.

The gun went off, and the man was shot in the chest, police say.

Authorities say it is possible the suspect was shot, too. They were checking hospitals.

Anyone with information that can help police are asked to call HPD Major Assaults at (713)308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.