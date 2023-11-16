The Robbery Division of the Houston Police Department is still looking for two men who robbed a man in front of his home on June 27. Police say they followed him from a Bank of America on 9754 Katy Freeway to his home.

According to police, around 3:50 p.m. the man went to Bank of America before returning to his home in the 9300 block of Willowview. Police were able to get surveillance footage capturing the two men near the bank at the same time as the man's visit.

Upon arriving home, the man was ambushed by two men who tried to take a bag away from the man.

In the course of the struggle, the man's gun fell to the ground, and one of the two men picked it up, pointing it at the man, while the other took his bag.

The man told police the men left in a Chevrolet Tahoe. Despite having the license plate of the men's SUV, investigators have not been able to identify the men.

As described by the police, the suspects were described as:

Driver: a medium-skinned black male, approximately 6 feet tall, skinny build, in his mid-20s.

Front Passenger: Medium-skinned black male, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, skinny build, in his mid-20s, wearing a black and white hoodie.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is urging anyone with information about this investigation to contact them directly. If you can provide valuable information that leads to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects, you can receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.