A man has been handed a life sentence on Friday for the murder of a man in Houston's Near Northside neighborhood back in 2022.

Courtesy of Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg's Office

Ogg expressed gratitude for the jury's decision to give the maximum sentence to Quinnton R. Allen, 30, who was found guilty of killing Luis Espinoza,29, on June 18, 2022.

"This was an ambush that happened in a Houston neighborhood at 11:30 in the morning," Ogg said. "Everything about this crime speaks to a complete disregard for human life—we're glad that the jury saw fit to hand down the maximum sentence."

According to reports, Espinoza was driving a white Jeep Cherokee near a convenience store at around 11:30 a.m. Allen, captured on surveillance footage at the store, approached Espinoza's vehicle as he walked into the street. The two engaged in conversation for about two minutes before Allen pulled out a semi-automatic 9mm pistol from his backpack and fired seven shots, hitting Espinoza six times.

Courtesy of Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg's Office

Espinoza's car, which was not in park, began rolling away after he was shot, eventually hitting a pole.

Following the shooting, Allen fled the scene in a silver Dodge Avenger driven by an unidentified individual.

Houston Police Department detectives, aided by surveillance footage and witness testimonies, were able to track down and arrest Allen.

During the four-day trial, Assistant District Attorneys Nancy Ta and Gina Gilmore highlighted the calculated nature of the crime, referring to it as an "ambush" due to the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the subsequent getaway.

While the motive behind the shooting remains unclear, prosecutors labeled it as a senseless act of violence that resulted in the loss of life.