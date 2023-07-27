An investigation is underway after Houston Police Department officers found a man shot to death inside a car riddle with gunshot holes in southeast Houston Thursday morning.

HPD says officers came across a car that had stopped in the roadway at 4801 Neal Street around 3:00 a.m. Further inspection revealed a gunshot victim inside. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Houston Fire Department .

The initial report does not mention the reasons behind the shooting and the circumstances leading up to the incident.

As of now, the details about the motive or any potential suspects remain unknown.

This is a developing story; we will provide more details as they are available.



