A man died early Sunday morning after being assaulted during an altercation in northeast Houston.

Authorities say the incident occurred around midnight on Sunday, in the 13800 block of Greenranch. The man was found lying face down in the street, showing signs of severe injuries. He was taken to Kingwood Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim had been at a dead-end street with several other people when a dispute broke out, leading to the fatal attack.

Authorities have not yet identified any suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.