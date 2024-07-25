One man is facing murder charges after telling police that he shot his wife on Wednesday afternoon in Houston, officials said.

The shooting occurred in the 8800 block of Ledge Street around 4:45 p.m.

According to authorities, when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the driveway.

EMS personnel were called out to the scene where the woman was pronounced dead.

Officials said a male suspect, identified as 57-year-old Juan J. Mares-Chaves, remained on the scene and told officers he shot his wife after an argument with her.

Juan J. Mares-Chaves

Mares-Chaves later charged with murder and booked into the Harris County Jail.