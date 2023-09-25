Houston Police Department Is searching for a car allegedly involved in a double homicide in southwest Houston.

Authorities say a gray Nissan Sentra, easily identifiable by a broken door handle, was involved in the fatal shooting.

According to authorities, the fatal shooting involved a gray Nissan Sentra with a broken door handle.(Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

Police say the victims were walking along the sidewalk in front of an apartment complex at 8900 Bissonnet Street at 5:39 p.m. on September 23. A vehicle carrying multiple people pulled up. A suspect jumped out of the vehicle and began shooting at the victims before returning to the vehicle. Following the shooting, the vehicle fled the scene, heading westbound on Bissonnet Street.

The victims, a man in his 20s and another in his 40s were pronounced dead by authorities.

Based on police investigations, this may have been a targeted incident involving gang activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713)222-TIPS.