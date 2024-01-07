The Houston Police Department is looking for three suspects following a gas station robbery that led to a shooting in northwest Houston. It happened at Circle K at the corner of 18th Street and Seaspray Court.

HPD is investigating an arm robbery at a Circle K in northwest Houston. (Courtesy of Onscene)

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Preliminary information indicates that three men robbed the gas station at gunpoint around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The group left the gas station after the clerk complied with their demands.

SUGGESTED: Harris County dirt bike crash on East Wallisville Road, Life Flight called

Emergency units were dispatched following reports of a shooting. This led authorities to discover a gunshot victim apparently targeted by the same suspects. Officials say the victim entered the gas station after the robbery seeking help.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

One suspect wore a green hoodie, black pants, and a red backpack. Another suspect wore a gray hoodie and sweatpants, and the third was in a black hoodie and red sweatpants. They left the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery and shooting is encouraged to contact the Houston Police Department Robbery Division or Crimestoppers.