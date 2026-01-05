Firefighter’s 1-year-old daughter recovering after severe burns; firefighters rally to support family

The Brief A Navasota and Aldine firefighter rushed from work to the hospital after his 1-year-old daughter was burned by boiling water on New Year’s Day. Sutton Supak suffered second-degree burns and remains hospitalized with no release date yet set. Fire departments across the greater Houston area and a firefighter-led nonprofit are stepping up to support the family.



A firefighter who has spent years responding to emergencies is now living through every parent’s worst nightmare.

Colby Supak, a 5-year firefighter currently with Aldine Fire Department, says he was on duty when he received a phone call that changed everything.

The backstory:

"I was at work, it was our second day, and my wife called and said that a pot of water fell on our daughter," Supak said. "I had her on speaker phone and our driver just looked at me, and he said, ‘Go.’"

Supak says he began driving from Aldine back to Navasota, where his family lives, when he got another call.

"I got halfway there, and they said, ‘Hey, we are flying her to Houston,’ so I turned around."

His one-year-old daughter, Sutton, was flown by medical helicopter to the Texas Medical Center after being severely burned by boiling water at their home on New Year’s Day.

"She was playing with her stick horse that she just got for Christmas," Supak explained. "As little toddlers do, she was knocking things off the counter with it. She grabbed a hold of that bowl of spaghetti and pulled it down on her."

Supak says seeing the helicopter landing as he arrived made the situation feel overwhelming.

"Once I got to her, it was the pressure… seeing her for the first time killed me. They’re so little."

Doctors say Sutton suffered second-degree burns to her face, chest, arms, and feet.

"The worst of it is around her pubic area where that diaper soaked up all that hot water," Supak said. "That’s where the skin graft was done."

The first night, Supak says, was the hardest.

"She’s been heavily sedated through this whole process, but she’s got her own little crew that checks on her throughout the day, and they’re keeping her extremely comfortable."

Despite the trauma, Supak says there are moments of hope.

"Today, one of my firefighter guys came up saying bye to us, and out of the blue she looks up, turns, and says ‘bye-bye.’ Me and her mom looked at each other like — she’s still in there."

Why you should care:

Supak is now off work for at least a month to help care for Sutton both in and out of the hospital. Doctors say no release date has been set yet. She must be able to tolerate scrub baths and maintain a proper diet before going home.

Throughout the ordeal, Supak says the brotherhood of the fire service has been overwhelming.

"Everyone is always talking about the brotherhood of the fire service, and I thought I felt it through the years — but this is overwhelming."

Firefighters from Aldine, Cypress Creek, Katy, Houston Fire Department, Willis, Montgomery, and Navasota have all reached out to help, according to Supak.

"I can’t even tell you how grateful we are for all of the support," Supak said. "It’s just a phone call away."

Local perspective:

One of those leading the charge is Jason Corthell, a division chief with Cypress Creek Fire Department and CEO of the nonprofit Guardian Grounds.

"I always tell people that being a first responder, you really do have a second family," Corthell said.

Guardian Grounds launched in 2024 and focuses on mental health and resources for first responders. Corthell says helping the Supak family was an easy decision.

"Being on the receiving end is a little difficult for first responders, but being on the giving end is a little sweet," he said.

The nonprofit has transformed its website donations to directly benefit Sutton and the Supak family.

"Every penny goes to the Supak family," Corthell said. "Guardian Grounds is going to take care of the fees."

As Sutton continues to recover, Supak hopes other parents take one important safety lesson from their experience.

"Accidents happen anyway," he said. "I would just say make sure those handles are turned to the inside — because anything can happen."

For more information on how to help the Supak family and to see which departments are stepping up, visit the Guardian Grounds Ranch website and the Meal Train link.