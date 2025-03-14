Houston crime: Four teens charged in home invasion of online streamer

The Brief The four suspects are said to be between the ages of 16 and 19 years old. FOX 26 obtained court documents for three of the suspects. Those three have been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Robbery with a deadly weapon. The victim, Kaitlyn Siragusa (AKA: "Amouranth"), says three people broke into her home, demanded cryptocurrency, and pistol-whipped her. Siragusa led the suspects to her husband who shot at them, potentially injuring one, before they fled the scene.



Four teens have been charged in connection with the home invasion of a popular Houston-based online influencer.

Amouranth invasion suspects

What we know:

Documents from the Harris County District Clerk's Office identify the following three people as suspects.

Demarcus Morris Jr. , 17

Dylan Nesho Campbell, 18

Bryan Anthony Salazar Guerrero, 19

Officials say a 16-year-old has also been identified as a suspect in this case.

The three suspects who have been identified have all been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.

Documents say Morris and Campbell are still in custody. Morris has a total bond of $150,000 ($75,000 for each charge), and Campbell's bond is at $200,000 ($100,000 for each charge).

Guerrero has since posted bond. His was set at $100,000 ($50,000 for each charge).

What we don't know:

The 16-year-old suspect has not been identified at this time.

Amouranth speaks on invasion

What they're saying:

Kaitlyn Siragusa, better known as OnlyFans and Twitch streamer Amouranth, spoke to FOX 26's Caroline Collins after police were called to her house for a home invasion earlier this month.

The 31-year-old says she was asleep in her northwest Houston home on March 2 when three men entered. Her husband, Nick Lee, was in the bathroom when she heard loud sounds beneath her bedroom.

According to Siragusa, the men busted into the room and attacked her, then demanded cryptocurrency. The suspects also allegedly pistol-whipped her three times.

Siragusa says she eventually led the suspects to Lee, who fired shots at the suspects, potentially injuring one, while they fled the scene.

