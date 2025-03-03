Houston crime: Amouranth's home targeted in home invasion

The Brief Violent Entry: Officials said three suspects broke into Kaitlyn Siragusa's home by shooting out a patio window and kicking in her bedroom door. Pistol Whipping and Demands: The suspects demanded access to her cryptocurrency accounts and pistol-whipped her multiple times, Siragusa said. Husband's Response: Siragusa led the suspects to her husband, who fired at them, potentially injuring one, before they fled the scene.



An investigation is underway after a home invasion occurred at a well-known streamer's home late Sunday night.

Amouranth's home targeted in Houston home invasion

What we know:

Officials said they were called out to a neighborhood in northwest Houston in reference to an aggravated robbery/home invasion.

Authorities said the victim, 31-year-old Kaitlyn Siragusa, said she was asleep at her home when three unknown men entered the home.

Officials said the suspects entered by shooting out the patio window and kicking in the bedroom door.

The victim reported the suspects demanded access to her cryptocurrency account, but were unable to access it.

The victim also reported that she was pistol-whipped more than one time.

Also, during the incident, the victim reported she led the suspects to an area where her husband was at knowing her husband had a weapon.

Officials said the husband fired weapons, and they believe they may have struck one of the suspects.

The suspects then fled the scene, and the victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is investigating the incident.

