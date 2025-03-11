Amouranth speaks about armed robbery attempt at Houston home

The Brief Houston-based streamer Amouranth and her husband sat down with Caroline Collins to discuss a recent home invasion. She says three men broke into her home and attacked her, demanding cryptocurrency. Her husband says he fired shots at the men and scared them off. Houston police are investigating.



Kaitlyn Siragusa, better known as OnlyFans and Twitch streamer Amouranth, spoke to FOX 26's Caroline Collins after police were called to her house for a home invasion earlier this month.

The 31-year-old says she was asleep in her northwest Houston home when three unknown men entered.

Both Siragusa and her husband stopped by the FOX 26 studio to share their story.

Amouranth on break-in

Siragusa says her husband, Nick Lee, was in the bathroom when she heard loud sounds from beneath her bedroom.

A few minutes later she heard more banging, this time at her door.

She called her husband, then three men burst into the room and attacked her, demanding cryptocurrency.

She claims they pistol-whipped her three times.

Siragusa says she decided to lead the attackers to her husband.

What they're saying:

"They shot down my door. These three guys came into my room, turned all the lights on, and then they had the gun pointed at me and told me, stand up, stand up. And so they cornered me into a chair in my room and were interrogating me act asking me where the crypto is. They said, where's the crypto? Over and over. I kept telling them, I don't know what you're talking about, because I don't know how to give that to you. That's a digital currency. And then they said, ‘hit her.’ And so, with a gun to my head, one of the guys started pistol whipping me, and they hit me three times," Siragusa said.

Amouranth's husband responds to break-in

Lee says he was on speakerphone with his wife during the attack.

He claims he had a concealed carry firearm nearby.

Lee says he shot at the suspects and believes he may have struck one of the suspects.

What they're saying:

"As soon as I went around the corner of the staircase, he told me to duck. So I just crouched on the side of the staircase and then he shot. There was three bullets. I don't know if they're all his or if they're shooting back. He says he shot twice," said Siragusa.

"It's a scenario that you never think about, right? And then her being on the phone the whole time, it feels like a Liam Neeson movie. The only thing that didn't happen was, you know, I didn't talk to the bad guys on the phone. Yeah. So it was super surreal even as it was happening," Lee said.

Amouranth on aftermath of break-in

The couple says they are recovering mentally and physically.

Siragusa says she has a laceration on top of her head from the incident.

They also plan to increase security at their home.

What they're saying:

"I think we're just trying to take it day-by-day. We're both thankful to be here still, and it could have been a lot worse for sure," Siragusa said. "It feels like a movie. Like I sometimes wake up, and I'm like, did that really happen? But, you know, the bullet holes are still in our wall and his blood is still on the wall, too. So I guess it did happen. You know, we have the video footage and everything still."

Amouranth on doubters

Houston police's robbery division is investigating the shooting.

Some people online have doubted the couple's story.

What they're saying:

"That's crazy. Some guy is shot," said Siragusa. "I went to the hospital and there's a medical record. So, to say that it's fake. It's just brain rot. I think at this point."