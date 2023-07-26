Houston Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in south Houston after someone in a car fired multiple shots striking him.

Authorities say the victim was walking with his girlfriend in their neighborhood, just a few blocks away from their home, when a silver four-door sedan, possibly a Chevy Impala, approached them near Boonridge and Beechaven intersection just after midnight on Sunday.

The occupant(s) of the car opened fire on the man.

HPD and Houston Fire Department responded to the shooting, finding the man in his 30s with at least one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by HFD.

The girlfriend, who was nearby, had visible injuries, and the police are investigating whether these injuries came from domestic violence caused by the deceased.

The police are still working to establish the motive behind the shooting.

Further details will be provided as we learn more about the incident.