Houston crime: Fatal apartment shooting investigation underway

The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a south Houston apartment complex on Sunday night.

The victim, 33, was found shot on Alabama Street around 10:55 p.m. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is still confirming his identity.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

HPD officers responded to a report of a shooting at Cuney Homes. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk. Paramedics from the Houston Fire Department declared the man dead at the scene.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Based on the initial investigation and evidence collected, authorities found that the man argued with another unknown man in the parking lot of a nearby store.

Officials say they walked down the street after their altercation, and a little while later, gunshots were heard. It was then that the man was found shot.

SUGGESTED: 'Macaroni Tony' gets beaten up by family at Houston Galleria

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

