Houston crime: Elderly man robbed inside hardware store, police searching for suspects

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating two suspects involved the aggravated robbery of an elderly man.

According to authorities, the robbery occurred on July 19, inside a hardware store, located at the 2600 block of South Kirkwood.

Officials said while the elderly victim was walking around the store, an unknown male walked up behind him and forcibly grabbed his cell phone from his hand.

The suspect then joined a second male and fled the location on foot.

One suspect is described as a Black male, 18 to 25 years old, wearing a light-colored shirt and black pants. The second suspect is also a Black male, wearing a gray hoodie and gray pants.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers.