A search is underway for a woman wanted in a deadly shooting in east Houston.

Back on June 14 a little before 8 p.m., the Houston Police Department said Veronica Jayci Robles, 23, shot and killed Davion Roberts, 19, in a parking lot in the 10200 block of East Freeway on I-10 E.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but responding officers found Roberts suffering from several gunshot wounds. Roberts was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle leaving the scene, and police managed to identify the shooter as Robles. She is currently facing charges but as of this writing, remains at large.

If you have any information on the 23-year-old's whereabouts, you're asked to call the HPD's homicide division at t 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.