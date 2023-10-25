Houston crime: Capital murder suspect captured in Huntsville

A man wanted for capital murder in Houston was apprehended in Huntsville on Tuesday, officials said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: WANTED: Houston man Jachob Leroy Byrd, 46, charged with Capital Murder of Eric Brown in August

According to a release from the Huntsville Police Department, Jachob Byrd was taken into custody.

Jachob Leroy Byrd

Byrd was wanted in connection with the death of 54-year-old Eric Brown on August 22 in the 9700 block of Bertwood Street.

Officials said they received information that Byrd was taking in Huntsville.

Officers developed a lead on an address for Byrd and later confirmed he was staying at an apartment in Huntsville.

He was taken into custody and taken to the Walker County Jail.