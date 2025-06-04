Expand / Collapse search

Houston bomb threat: Juvenile Justice Building evacuated after bomb threat, later cleared

Updated  June 4, 2025 9:53pm CDT
Houston
The Brief

HOUSTON - Harris County authorities have cleared the Juvenile Justice Building after a "potential bomb threat" in downtown Houston. 

What we know:

The building is clear and secure and employees are entering the building. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 1)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided any additional information. 

The Source: Information from Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office. 

