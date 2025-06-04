Houston bomb threat: Juvenile Justice Building evacuated after bomb threat, later cleared
HOUSTON - Harris County authorities have cleared the Juvenile Justice Building after a "potential bomb threat" in downtown Houston.
What we know:
Officials were called out to the 1200 block of Congress after the bomb threat.
Authorities said the building was searched by multiple K-9 officers and no threats were found.
The building is clear and secure and employees are entering the building.
Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 1)
What we don't know:
Authorities have not provided any additional information.
The Source: Information from Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office.