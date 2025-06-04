Houston bomb threat: Juvenile Justice Building evacuated after bomb threat, later cleared

The Brief Harris County Precinct 1 Constables say the Juvenile Justice Building has been cleared after a "potential bomb threat" on Wednesday evening. Officials were called out to the 1200 block of Congress. Authorities said the building was searched by multiple K-9 officers and no threats were found.



Harris County authorities have cleared the Juvenile Justice Building after a "potential bomb threat" in downtown Houston.

What we know:

Officials were called out to the 1200 block of Congress after the bomb threat.

Authorities said the building was searched by multiple K-9 officers and no threats were found.

The building is clear and secure and employees are entering the building.

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 1)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided any additional information.