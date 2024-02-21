The Houston Police Department needs help identifying a man who shot a security guard at an apartment complex in south Houston.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The incident happened at 1933 Hussion Street around 1:20 a.m. on December 30, 2023. The victim, a 39-year-old man, sustained gunshot wounds but is expected to recover from his injuries. Emergency responders transported him to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The suspect, described as a slender black man between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall, was seen wearing a mask, a dark-colored hoodie, and gray sweatpants.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact HPD's Major Assaults & Family Violence at 713-308-8800. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.