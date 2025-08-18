Expand / Collapse search

Houston crime: Authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide on Meadowglen

Updated  August 18, 2025 10:03pm CDT
Houston crime: Man, woman found dead, 3 children found near the scene

The Brief

    • Officials said the incident occurred in the 10900 block of Meadowglen.
    • Man and a woman were pronounced dead on the scene, officials stated.
    • The motive behind the shooting has not been released.

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating following an apparent murder-suicide on Monday. 

What we know:

Officials said the incident occurred in the 10900 block of Meadowglen. 

Authorities said they had a report that there were three children, aged between one to 5-years-old, were in the apartment complex courtyard asking for food and water. 

Officers later arrived and started talking with the children. That's when, officials said, the 5-year-old said that her parents had a fight and they were dead inside the apartment. 

Authorities entered the apartment where they found a man and a woman dead. 

Police said the children are staying with some neighbors and are said to be fine. 

Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the victim or the shooter. 

The motive behind the shooting has not been released. 

The Source: Information from the Houston Police Department. 

