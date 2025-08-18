Houston crime: Authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide on Meadowglen
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating following an apparent murder-suicide on Monday.
What we know:
Officials said the incident occurred in the 10900 block of Meadowglen.
Authorities said they had a report that there were three children, aged between one to 5-years-old, were in the apartment complex courtyard asking for food and water.
Officers later arrived and started talking with the children. That's when, officials said, the 5-year-old said that her parents had a fight and they were dead inside the apartment.
Authorities entered the apartment where they found a man and a woman dead.
Police said the children are staying with some neighbors and are said to be fine.
Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department/X)
What we don't know:
Officials have not identified the victim or the shooter.
The motive behind the shooting has not been released.
The Source: Information from the Houston Police Department.