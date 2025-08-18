Houston crime: Authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide on Meadowglen

The Brief Officials said the incident occurred in the 10900 block of Meadowglen. Man and a woman were pronounced dead on the scene, officials stated. The motive behind the shooting has not been released.



The Houston Police Department is investigating following an apparent murder-suicide on Monday.

What we know:

Officials said the incident occurred in the 10900 block of Meadowglen.

Authorities said they had a report that there were three children, aged between one to 5-years-old, were in the apartment complex courtyard asking for food and water.

Officers later arrived and started talking with the children. That's when, officials said, the 5-year-old said that her parents had a fight and they were dead inside the apartment.

Authorities entered the apartment where they found a man and a woman dead.

Police said the children are staying with some neighbors and are said to be fine.

Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the victim or the shooter.

The motive behind the shooting has not been released.