article

A 79-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting his neighbor on Sunday morning in Houston.

The suspect, Frankie Luke Vernagallo, is charged with murder.

Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 10500 block of Kirkglen Drive, just after 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound lying on the ground. The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police, the suspect, who was later identified as Vernagallo, went into his residence.

Officers were able to get Vernagallo out of his residence without further incident and found a weapon in his possession.

Further investigation determined that the victim and Vernagallo were neighbors and had an ongoing history of disputes.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If you have any additional information in connection with this shooting, you're urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.