Houston crime: 2 brothers arrested following September road rage shooting on West Loop South

The Brief Two brothers have been arrested and charged in connection with a road rage shooting in September. According to Houston Police Department, Luis and Rolando Santos were charged. Officials said the shooting occurred on West Loop South on September 20 and injured a man and woman.



Two brothers have been arrested and charged in connection with a road rage shooting in September.

What we know:

According to Houston Police Department, Luis and Rolando Santos were charged.

Officials said the shooting occurred on West Loop South on September 20 and injured a man and woman.

Both suspects have been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.