Houston crime: 2 brothers arrested following September road rage shooting on West Loop South
HOUSTON - Two brothers have been arrested and charged in connection with a road rage shooting in September.
What we know:
According to Houston Police Department, Luis and Rolando Santos were charged.
Officials said the shooting occurred on West Loop South on September 20 and injured a man and woman.
Both suspects have been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Source: Information for this story comes from the Houston Police Department.