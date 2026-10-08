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Houston crime: 2 brothers arrested following September road rage shooting on West Loop South

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 8, 2026 9:56 PM CDT
Published October 8, 2026 9:56 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Two brothers have been arrested and charged in connection with a road rage shooting in September. 
    • According to Houston Police Department, Luis and Rolando Santos were charged. 
    • Officials said the shooting occurred on West Loop South on September 20 and injured a man and woman. 

HOUSTON - Two brothers have been arrested and charged in connection with a road rage shooting in September. 

What we know:

According to Houston Police Department, Luis and Rolando Santos were charged. 

Officials said the shooting occurred on West Loop South on September 20 and injured a man and woman. 

Both suspects have been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Houston Police Department. 

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