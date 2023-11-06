19-year-old Nathaniel Navarro was found shot to death in a Pasadena park last week, and two teens have been charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the death, according to released court documents.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to officials, Cruz Martinez, 18, is accused of shooting Navarro multiple times, while Serenity Delago, 17, is accused of tampering with evidence and murdering Navarro.

RELATED:6 people injured in Galveston shooting at Lone Star Rally, police identify shooter

On Thursday morning, Pasenda police discovered Navarro's body in Satsuma Park in Pasadena after his mother tracked his cell phone there.

On Sunday during court, Magistrate Judge Lisa Porter said "The killing appears to be completely premeditated and intentional, and I find this defendant poses an extreme danger to the community."

SUGGESTED:1 person dies after multiple cars crash near Tidwell Road on US 59 Freeway

Martinez did confess to officials that he planned and carried out the robbery and murder and disposed of the body in the park in an attempt to conceal it from the police and others, according to court records. Authorities say he also threw Navarro's phone into a bayou, his sweatshirt in a dumpster, and his gun into a dumpster.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

During a probable cause hearing on Sunday, Delgado admitted to also killing Nathaniel Navarro, according to records.

Delgado's bond is $100,000 and Martinez' bond is $50,000, but both bonds have been denied.