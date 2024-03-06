Houston police are investigating what led up to a deadly crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on West Tidwell Road near Bersey Lane in northwest Houston.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Police say a white Buick sedan crashed through a chain link fence and a wooden fence outside of a home, but did not strike the house.

A man in the front passenger seat died at the scene. The woman driving the car was taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash. The investigation is ongoing.