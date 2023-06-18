A major crash overnight Sunday in west Houston has claimed a man's life and sent four others, including two children, to the hospital.

Responding officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 1100 block of S Texas 6 by George Bush Park a little before 2 a.m. That's where investigators said a jeep heading northbound on the highway crossed the median for an unknown reason hitting a silver Mercedes going Southbound, causing a head-on collision.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Inside the jeep, according to officers at the scene, were four people: a man, a woman, a teenager, and a young child. The man reportedly died at the scene while the three others were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The Mercedes driver was also hospitalized in an unknown condition. It's unclear what caused the crash, as of this writing, and no additional details were shared, but an investigation remains underway.