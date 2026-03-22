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Developing

Fatal crash reported in Houston's Innwood area

By
Published  March 22, 2026 5:19pm CDT
Inwood
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A crash has been reported along North Houston Rosslyn Road.
    • Police confirm at least one person has died.
    • The scene is still active, and details are limited at this time.

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a deadly crash reported in Houston's Inwood area.

Deadly Houston Inwood crash

What they're saying:

The incident was reported just before 4 p.m. on North Houston Rosslyn Road near Woodsman Trail.

One person has been confirmed deceased at this time.

The crash reportedly involved one vehicle.

Police are currently at the scene.

This is a developing report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Houston Police Department.

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