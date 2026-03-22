Fatal crash reported in Houston's Innwood area
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a deadly crash reported in Houston's Inwood area.
Deadly Houston Inwood crash
What they're saying:
The incident was reported just before 4 p.m. on North Houston Rosslyn Road near Woodsman Trail.
One person has been confirmed deceased at this time.
The crash reportedly involved one vehicle.
Police are currently at the scene.
This is a developing report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police Department.