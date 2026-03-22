Fatal crash reported in Houston's Innwood area

The Brief A crash has been reported along North Houston Rosslyn Road. Police confirm at least one person has died. The scene is still active, and details are limited at this time.



Houston police are investigating a deadly crash reported in Houston's Inwood area.

Deadly Houston Inwood crash

What they're saying:

The incident was reported just before 4 p.m. on North Houston Rosslyn Road near Woodsman Trail.

One person has been confirmed deceased at this time.

The crash reportedly involved one vehicle.

Police are currently at the scene.

This is a developing report. We will update when more information is available.