Houston crash: Porsche crashes into tree on Briar Forest Drive, 1 killed, another injured

An investigation is underway following a deadly crash in West Houston on Wednesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but officials said the crash occurred in the 12400 block of Briar Forest Drive just before 1:30 p.m.

Officials said one person was killed in the crash and another person was taken to the hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officials are on scene investigating.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.