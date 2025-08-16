North Houston: Driver fatally hits 18-wheeler on West Mt Houston Road, officials say

The Brief A Chevrolet driver reportedly struck the back corner of an 18-wheeler. The Chevrolet driver had to be helped out of the vehicle, and was later pronounced deceased. The 18-wheeler driver is OK. The crash is under investigation.



A driver has died after allegedly hitting an 18-wheeler in north Houston, according to Harris County authorities.

Houston crash: West Mount Houston near Veterans Memorial Drive

What we know:

The accident happened at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of West Mount Houston Road, near Veterans Memorial Drive.

According to officials, an 18-wheeler was at a stoplight in the westbound lanes of Mt Houston. At the same time, a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe was also going west when it moved out of its lane and struck the back corner of the big rig.

When medics arrived at the scene, the Chevrolet driver was allegedly pinned inside his vehicle. Fire officials got the driver out of the vehicle and performed CPR, but the driver was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt.

Harris County authorities named the deceased driver in a press release, but said the person's next of kin hadn't been notified yet.

The crash remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.