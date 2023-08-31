article

An 18-wheeler rollover crash shutdown eastbound lanes of the I-610 South Loop at SH 225 in Houston on Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. Thursday on the ramp above the roadway. As of 2:30 p.m., all the lanes except for the flyover exit lane are now running smooth.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 18-wheeler was hauling crushed junk vehicles. The sheriff says the trailer flipped, which caused the crushed vehicles to fall off the ramp.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ An 18-wheeler carrying crushed vehicles overturns.

SkyFOX aerials showed the trailer flipped sideways on the ramp, with several crushed vehicles still in the trailer. Crushed vehicles were also removed from underneath the bridge.