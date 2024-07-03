Houston crash on I-610 North Loop at Shepherd leaves 1 dead
HOUSTON - Police are investigating a deadly crash on a Houston highway Wednesday morning.
All westbound lanes of the I-610 North Loop are closed at Shepherd Drive.
LIVE MAP: TrafficMax 360 conditions
Two vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash that occurred around 5 a.m.
Houston police investigate a deadly crash on the North Loop.
According to Houston police, one person is dead.
The roadway is closed while police investigate. Traffic is getting by on the feeder road.