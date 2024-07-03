Police are investigating a deadly crash on a Houston highway Wednesday morning.

All westbound lanes of the I-610 North Loop are closed at Shepherd Drive.

Two vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash that occurred around 5 a.m.

According to Houston police, one person is dead.

The roadway is closed while police investigate. Traffic is getting by on the feeder road.